Komatsu Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Komatsu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

