Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Lifted by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

PUMP opened at $8.31 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 164.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

