Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $46.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $178.74 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,926.07.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

