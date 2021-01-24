State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of STT opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.