Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

UTHR opened at $167.71 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

