The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Head-To-Head Survey

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

90.5% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.87 $2.09 billion $5.65 8.92 Tiptree $772.73 million 0.22 $18.36 million N/A N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 2 11 0 2.85 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $53.85, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.50% 12.19% 2.80% Tiptree -5.16% -10.73% -1.59%

Risk & Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Tiptree on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

