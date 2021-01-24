Analysts Offer Predictions for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 545,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

