Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $331.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.30 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $276.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

