NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of NXE opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 121,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

