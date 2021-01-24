Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1 year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.33.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.