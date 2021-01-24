easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 825 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 875.95 ($11.44).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 780.60 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 825.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 656.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

