Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Shares Gap Down to $63.76

Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.76, but opened at $61.00. Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) shares last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 1,510,031 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

