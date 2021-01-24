Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) were down 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 101,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 43,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

