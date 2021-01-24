Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 64843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £312.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81.

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.