ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) Trading Up 40%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) was up 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 296,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 100,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.76 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services in Canada and the United States. The company operates construction services, wear technologies, and environmental services segments. The Wear Technology, Fabrication, and Environmental Services segment provides custom fabrication services supporting pipeline and infrastructure projects; patented wear overlay technology services in overlay pipe spools, pipe bends, and plates; and regulatory and environmental advisory services.

