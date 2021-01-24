China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 813865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.34 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

