Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.47

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYX. Sidoti raised their price objective on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $83,614.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Systemax by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Systemax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

