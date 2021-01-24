Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.40.
NYSE:CNI opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
