Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.40.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 573.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

