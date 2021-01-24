Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADRNY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.