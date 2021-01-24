Desjardins Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $8.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

