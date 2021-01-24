AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

AU Optronics stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.30. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

