Basf’s (BASFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BASFY stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

