Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.