AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

AutoCanada stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

