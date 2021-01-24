Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

