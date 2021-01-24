Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $16,664,000. Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,987,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $8,154,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

