First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCF stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

