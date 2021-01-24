FB Financial (FBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

