FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

