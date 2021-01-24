Reviewing New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43% BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.30 $563.30 million $2.17 4.51 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 9.57 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Residential Investment and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 13 0 3.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus price target of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.