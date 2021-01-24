Brokers Set Expectations for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

