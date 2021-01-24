Analyzing ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) & CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ViacomCBS and CBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.02 $3.31 billion N/A N/A CBS $14.51 billion 1.19 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than CBS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ViacomCBS and CBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23% CBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94%

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats CBS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

