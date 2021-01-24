Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce sales of $150.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.97 million and the highest is $152.93 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $168.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $621.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $633.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $672.98 million, with estimates ranging from $664.08 million to $681.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

