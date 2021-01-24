BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

CAS opened at C$15.25 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

