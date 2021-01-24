Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 210 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 197.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.