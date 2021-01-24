Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

