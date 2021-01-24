Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$690,621.87. Insiders have sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249 over the last three months.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.