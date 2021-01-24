Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

