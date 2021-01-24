Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given “Hold” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

