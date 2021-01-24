LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $134.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LVMUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

LVMUY opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.