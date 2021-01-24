Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2,868.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 167,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

