Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

