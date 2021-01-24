Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £473.47 million and a P/E ratio of 97.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.64. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).
About BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L)
