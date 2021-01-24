Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £473.47 million and a P/E ratio of 97.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.64. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

About BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

