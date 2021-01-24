Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $26.50. Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 42,740 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.60.

Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) Company Profile (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.