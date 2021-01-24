GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 50,271,087 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

About GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.