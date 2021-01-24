Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Up to $303.00

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $303.00, but opened at $317.50. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $303.00, with a volume of 60,868 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The company has a market capitalization of £849.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

About Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

