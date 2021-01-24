Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Up to $130.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.00, but opened at $137.00. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 36,666 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.53. The company has a market cap of £384 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.