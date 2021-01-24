Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $27.40. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 270,357 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.70.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

