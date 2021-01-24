Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Shares Gap Up to $1,136.00

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,136.00, but opened at $1,230.00. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) shares last traded at $1,350.00, with a volume of 1,065,625 shares trading hands.

KNOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,113.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

