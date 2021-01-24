Total Se Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Total in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

